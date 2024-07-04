Major Fitness Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Spectacular Event and Major Athletes Program

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2024 / Customers can save on every power rack, making it easier than ever to build the home gym of their dreams. Major Fitness, a leading provider of accessible and innovative home gym equipment, proudly marks its third anniversary with a series of exciting promotions ahead of Independence Day, alongside a brand new introduction to the brand: the Major Athletes Program.

Three Years of Empowering Fitness Journeys

Over the past three years, Major Fitness has grown from a fledgling startup to a trusted name in the fitness industry. The company's mission is to make fitness accessible to everyone, regardless of budget or experience level. Major Fitness has consistently delivered high-quality, affordable equipment that empowers individuals to transform their lives through fitness, as seen through its best-selling and expandable power racks and Smith machines. The company has paid close attention to its users and listened to their feedback, releasing a full ecosystem of training gear that empowers home gym users across the United States.

Independence Day Meets Major's 3rd: Exclusive Savings on Power Racks

To celebrate its anniversary and Independence Day, Major Fitness is offering incredible discounts on its range of power racks. Customers can save on every power rack, making it easier than ever to build the home gym of their dreams.

This limited-time offer is available from June 28th to July 7th and is a way for Major Fitness to thank its loyal customers for their continued support.

Major Athletes Program: Inspiration and Empowerment

Major Fitness is thrilled to announce the launch of its Major Athletes Program. This initiative showcases the brand's commitment to inspiring and empowering individuals on their fitness journeys. The program features a roster of world-class athletes who embody Major Fitness's core values of perseverance, excellence, and balanced living.

The inaugural athletes include:

• Gwen Jorgensen: Olympic Gold Medalist in Triathlon

• Michael Andrew: American Competitive Swimmer

• Paul Basagoitia: Professional Mountain Biker

These remarkable athletes will share their stories, training tips, and insights to motivate and guide others on their own paths to success.

"There's never been a better time to celebrate with us, and we're excited to kick off discounts on our best-sellers and bring in an all-new athlete program. It's an exciting time for sure," shared Jay, founder of Major Fitness.

Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and Innovation

Major Fitness is committed to continued growth and innovation, with plans to expand its product line, enhance its customer service offerings, and strengthen its community engagement initiatives. The company remains dedicated to its core mission of making fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

About Major Fitness

Major Fitness is a leading provider of affordable and innovative home gym equipment. Founded in 2021, the company is dedicated to making fitness accessible to all, regardless of their experience level or budget. Major Fitness offers a wide range of high-quality equipment, designed to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals.

For more information, please visit https://www.majorfitness.com.

