Bolivian soldiers sparked controversy last week by questioning President Luis Arce, prompting allies of the ruling party, including former President Evo Morales, to describe the incident as a "self-coup. " However, Arce has blamed the the situation on entities interested in exploiting Bolivia's lithium reserves. From pv magazine LatAm A significant political crisis unfolded in Bolivia last week as soldiers led by Army Commander General Juan José Zúñiga rammed armored vehicles into the Bolivian government palace, calling to "restore democracy and free political prisoners. " President Luis Arce ...

