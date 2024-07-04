Standing up on Arrival? Craning to Look out the Window? Chatting, Texting, Reclining Seats?

Leading online travel agent eDreams latest global poll of 9,000 respondents* including 2,000 from the US shines a light on traveler's onboard flight behaviors that bother.

Most Vexatious:

The biggest peeve is simple: 45% of American respondents find the person in front of them putting their seat back most irritating (nevertheless US travelers are the least bothered by this behavior compared to all other respondents globally). Among the Americans the most irritated are the aged 65+ (55%) versus 43% of the 25-34 years old (43%).

45% of American respondents find the person in front of them putting their seat back most irritating (nevertheless US travelers are the least bothered by this behavior compared to all other respondents globally). The second biggest on-board irritant is having to get up all the time to let their neighbor out of their seat as 39% of American respondents.

is having to get up all the time to let their neighbor out of their seat as 39% of American respondents. What else gets us rattled? Well, 3rd place (35% of American respondents) goes to the chatty neighbor. Women are the least up for a conversation with 38% finding it annoying compared to 33% of men.

Well, 3rd place (35% of American respondents) goes to the 4th place (31% of American respondents) in the annoyance rankings goes to passengers who stand up as soon as the plane lands.

Using Devices on Takeoff Landing:

eDreams' poll reveals who notices when their fellow passengers continue to use their devices on takeoff landing The Americans are among the least bothered respondents (51%). The 55 to 64 years old seem the most relaxed with 57% who don't care versus 42% of the 18 to 24 years old. Nevertheless 21% do panic internally and think that the aircraft could have a problem but they keep it to themselves. Yet again it is the 18 to 24 years that panic internally the most with 31% compared to the 55 to 64 years old with 16%. Just 13% of US respondents would say something to the crew. Only 6% of the 55 to 64 years old would ask help from the cabin crew compared to 17% of the 25 to 34 years old.



Respondents and the idea of adults-only flights:

Most eager? 67% of American respondents support the idea versus 51% globally. The 35 to 44 years old are the most open age group to this idea (74%) in the US.

