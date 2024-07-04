Oxurion NV: Oxurion announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 4 July 2024 and convenes a new EGM on 24 July 2024

Oxurion announces the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 4 July 2024 and convenes a new EGM on 24 July 2024.

Leuven, BELGIUM - 4 July 2024 - 6:00 PM CET, Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company based in Leuven, informs its shareholders and the market that, at today's Extraordinary General Meeting, the attendance quorum required to deliberate and vote on the items on the agenda has not been reached, and that consequently, the Extraordinary General Meeting was unable to deliberate or vote on the agenda items..

Attendance quorum not met

In accordance with the provisions of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, an attendance quorum of 50% of the outstanding shares was required to deliberate validly on the agenda items. Despite requests for attendance received, this quorum was not met. The meeting could therefore not proceed to voting.

Convening of a new Extraordinary General Meeting

Consequently, Oxurion will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on 5 July 2024 to be held on 24 July 2024 at 3pm in Brussels. The agenda remains unchanged and concerns the proposal to consolidate the Company's outstanding shares at a ratio of 1 for 10,000. This second Extraordinary General Meeting will deliberate and decide validly, regardless of the proportion of the capital represented by the shareholders present or represented.

The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders' meeting are available on the Oxurion website, along with details of the agenda, location and how shareholders can participate to the meeting.

Additional information

Shareholders are requested to regularly check Oxurion's press releases and website for the latest information on the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

Oxurion would like to thank its shareholders for their understanding and continued support.

Contacts:

OXURION NV:



Pascal Ghoson, CEO

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

