London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - Sends financial company now provides SEPA transfers in addition to SWIFT and Local GBR Payments. Starting the first of July, Sends account owners can send euro transfers to the SEPA zone with low commissions and fast delivery. The service is available in the application and web version.

sends

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10281/215456_d047f14bb42719b7_001full.jpg

"SEPA has become an essential service in today's financial landscape. People in Europe are accustomed to seamless money transfers and expect reasonable commission rates. We are thrilled to offer this service now, completing our customer proposition," commented Alona Shevtsova, owner of the Sends Company.

Sends is a British financial service provider offering personal and business accounts, Internet acquiring, and card payouts. The company constantly improves its compliance and security protocols. Sends recently introduced an updated system that streamlines client onboarding, ensuring full compliance with UK and EU regulations.

"Ensuring user comfort while complying with all regulations is our top priority. Our software is designed to meet specific EU and UK legislative requirements, providing clients with a seamless and secure onboarding experience. All departments collaborate to enhance Sends by integrating a new interface, streamlining the onboarding process, and introducing new services like SEPA transfers," said Anastasiia Pervushyna, Director/MLRO.

Address: Office 39.18, Level39, One Canada Square, London, England, E14 5AB

Media Contact: Kate Davies

Marketing Department contacts: pr@sends.co

To learn more about Sends, please visit www.sends.co.

*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED.

SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (Company number 11070048).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215456

SOURCE: Sends