Actusnews Wire
04.07.2024 18:23 Uhr
LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024

Nantes - 4 July 2024 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

  • Number of shares: 78,057 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 224,621.75 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side184,799 shares809,236.32 €2,003 transactions
Sell side159,460 shares707,608.18 €2,058 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 52,718 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

  • Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
Total2,003184,799809,236.32 2,058159,460707,608.18
02/01/2024211,7909,188.50 243,64318,758.26
03/01/2024191,5267,705.16 82051,048.20
04/01/202462971,477.58 93331,664.24
05/01/2024141,0885,422.70 191,2846,429.06
08/01/2024118494,241.71 114.99
09/01/202412691,336.93 134112,063.22
10/01/2024271,2346,087.33 42691,342.31
11/01/202423011,477.91 52061,015.58
12/01/202491,7988,748.68 147793,789.17
15/01/2024000 134001,962.00
16/01/2024270341.46 101,1895,858.62
17/01/2024214,08619,679.09 106793,220.36
18/01/2024104181,990.70 221,4266,842.70
19/01/202497623,664.60 104822,330.05
22/01/2024161,1175,345.27 161,0445,025.03
23/01/2024181,0284,880.34 137633,631.79
24/01/202496142,929.51 73631,748.21
25/01/2024181,3946,480.00 109494,411.14
26/01/2024221,8208,556.77 361,9269,166.73
29/01/2024161,2555,886.23 301,5077,158.52
30/01/202454512,114.06 154522,130.92
31/01/2024162,41912,223.17 688,21941,088.19
01/02/2024392,32912,244.77 371,5618,248.70
02/02/2024231,5097,993.47 311,6478,812.20
05/02/2024131,1826,139.76 158104,245.32
06/02/20244124642.32 5126655.20
07/02/202476203,160.63 103571,831.03
08/02/2024171,2346,204.46 251,1005,557.63
09/02/2024127123,579.59 187393,736.42
12/02/2024209374,723.24 167553,832.36
13/02/2024145642,826.19 144722,378.82
14/02/2024127153,554.85 84422,212.61
15/02/2024301,8469,040.45 301,5557,683.01
16/02/2024372,74413,083.60 452,97114,259.40
19/02/2024453,81917,448.50 513,24914,872.85
20/02/2024281,6437,704.49 322,1189,968.72
21/02/2024171,7968,354.26 272,0839,750.17
22/02/2024000 73441,635.77
23/02/202443201,526.80 42161,036.24
26/02/202464242,037.12 53731,794.60
27/02/2024158904,229.76 104312,067.64
28/02/202443601,684.12 4113531.53
29/02/2024107323,398.82 113811,780.41
01/03/2024129954,534.11 196763,098.44
04/03/2024116733,071.10 95822,675.99
05/03/2024171,0814,920.45 118153,728.68
06/03/2024362,71612,094.51 261,8648,314.69
07/03/2024504,41718,769.39 382,81811,916.33
08/03/2024302,3289,597.86 211,4736,121.83
11/03/202465892,401.34 201,5806,518.04
12/03/2024111,3845,696.46 259093,754.26
13/03/202473181,313.34 146192,571.79
14/03/2024191,1564,691.06 42761,118.02
15/03/2024301,8637,348.01 118123,249.08
18/03/2024121,3015,013.24 332,5119,874.12
19/03/202475772,383.61 403,18613,323.08
20/03/2024128903,762.76 117503,186.35
21/03/2024208703,655.50 85002,116.25
22/03/2024201,2004,947.27 5161665.77
25/03/2024271,8567,588.01 181,2505,174.08
26/03/2024291,6656,691.85 191,3655,605.46
27/03/202476522,606.76 158803,540.26
28/03/2024187503,101.82 452,1478,899.21
02/04/2024292,2519,614.25 573,85116,532.35
03/04/2024109484,164.83 191,3926,151.90
04/04/202444742,100.54 131,1345,028.87
05/04/2024116462,878.76 126793,036.28
08/04/2024211,9128,983.63 303,88618,015.97
09/04/2024181,3206,238.43 20 1,9969,542.19
10/04/2024141,1215,286.20 111,1605,504.00
11/04/20246200952.00 242,0229,671.01
12/04/2024251,8959,002.12 66132,918.72
15/04/2024101,3086,189.83 141,4396,844.69
16/04/20247813,19557,993.04 161,2735,502.27
17/04/202449293,916.09 151,8867,989.08
18/04/2024223,26413,861.64 121,4556,251.17
19/04/2024181,6376,806.24 126772,831.56
22/04/2024114111,742.25 212,68911,375.82
23/04/2024141,0864,640.46 45412,324.34
24/04/2024208493,623.93 78703,737.02
25/04/2024109434,000.36 6224961.70
26/04/2024241172.82 87093,024.83
29/04/2024000 3100429.00
30/04/2024171,6777,220.96 132,1709,374.4
02/05/20242116501.12 117103,086.92
03/05/202496602,858.48 86242,725.71
06/05/202433401,499.40 71,5106,690.66
07/05/2024201,7717,746.17 44151,826.00
08/05/202485532,420.07 107343,221.63
09/05/202497123,118.56 84151,826.00
10/05/2024111,1545,032.26 000
13/05/202471,1615,050.35 83101,360.90
14/05/2024302,37510,372.63 151,0604,653.40
15/05/2024162,40310,418.50 4117511.29
16/05/2024294,74520,190.32 1018778,016.78
17/05/2024202,43810,243.78 111,2895,476.40
20/05/2024201,4115,909.75 151,8527,790.98
21/05/2024183,37414,132.80 232,86812,153.46
22/05/2024161,4816,208.62 222,85712,055.36
23/05/202410187782.60 151,0994,632.94
24/05/202473471,452.26 161,8337,734.27
27/05/202471,3555,672.94 59043,805.87
28/05/202461,4215,918.11 64161,754.26
29/05/20245223928.80 89013,760.65
30/05/202474231,779.75 131,1224,734.62
31/05/202454351,831.35 92801,190.00
03/06/2024152,59811,040.27 181,4646,262.87
04/06/2024181,2585,330.08 131,9648,374.75
05/06/2024182,1218,887.72 159514,028.37
06/06/2024000 211,8847,911.88
07/06/2024105102,164.95 202,34910,045.97
10/06/202481,7827,562.70 24181,777.48
11/06/2024129153,873.87 64051,727.87
12/06/2024295,19921,489.50 54501,903.50
13/06/2024304,28317,092.52 48213,311.29
14/06/2024717,61327,797.13 423,98014,405.53
17/06/2024292,86610,086.83 282,0427,297.91
18/06/202453121,146.10 191,3264,903.24
19/06/2024151,0224,181.22 555,37721,813.56
20/06/2024148733,739.89 251,4376,204.93
21/06/2024232,3899,962.19 79373,893.39
24/06/2024192,66710,699.98 231,4965,996.10
25/06/2024212,5049,983.88 131,2775,134.52
26/06/2024151,8517,356.74 6227916.78
27/06/2024141,0134,066.14 252,51910,095.62
28/06/2024181,4645,774.26 66302,515.70
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWtyYcdqYprJlmxsZcptbWqZm25il2HGmWXGl5VxZMeZbZ6UnGZobZrKZnFnmm1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86584-lhyfe_half-year-liquidity-contract-30062024_en_vdef.pdf

