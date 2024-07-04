LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024

Nantes - 4 July 2024 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

Number of shares: 78,057 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 224,621.75 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 184,799 shares 809,236.32 € 2,003 transactions Sell side 159,460 shares 707,608.18 € 2,058 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 52,718 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Total 2,003 184,799 809,236.32 2,058 159,460 707,608.18 02/01/2024 21 1,790 9,188.50 24 3,643 18,758.26 03/01/2024 19 1,526 7,705.16 8 205 1,048.20 04/01/2024 6 297 1,477.58 9 333 1,664.24 05/01/2024 14 1,088 5,422.70 19 1,284 6,429.06 08/01/2024 11 849 4,241.71 1 1 4.99 09/01/2024 1 269 1,336.93 13 411 2,063.22 10/01/2024 27 1,234 6,087.33 4 269 1,342.31 11/01/2024 2 301 1,477.91 5 206 1,015.58 12/01/2024 9 1,798 8,748.68 14 779 3,789.17 15/01/2024 0 0 0 13 400 1,962.00 16/01/2024 2 70 341.46 10 1,189 5,858.62 17/01/2024 21 4,086 19,679.09 10 679 3,220.36 18/01/2024 10 418 1,990.70 22 1,426 6,842.70 19/01/2024 9 762 3,664.60 10 482 2,330.05 22/01/2024 16 1,117 5,345.27 16 1,044 5,025.03 23/01/2024 18 1,028 4,880.34 13 763 3,631.79 24/01/2024 9 614 2,929.51 7 363 1,748.21 25/01/2024 18 1,394 6,480.00 10 949 4,411.14 26/01/2024 22 1,820 8,556.77 36 1,926 9,166.73 29/01/2024 16 1,255 5,886.23 30 1,507 7,158.52 30/01/2024 5 451 2,114.06 15 452 2,130.92 31/01/2024 16 2,419 12,223.17 68 8,219 41,088.19 01/02/2024 39 2,329 12,244.77 37 1,561 8,248.70 02/02/2024 23 1,509 7,993.47 31 1,647 8,812.20 05/02/2024 13 1,182 6,139.76 15 810 4,245.32 06/02/2024 4 124 642.32 5 126 655.20 07/02/2024 7 620 3,160.63 10 357 1,831.03 08/02/2024 17 1,234 6,204.46 25 1,100 5,557.63 09/02/2024 12 712 3,579.59 18 739 3,736.42 12/02/2024 20 937 4,723.24 16 755 3,832.36 13/02/2024 14 564 2,826.19 14 472 2,378.82 14/02/2024 12 715 3,554.85 8 442 2,212.61 15/02/2024 30 1,846 9,040.45 30 1,555 7,683.01 16/02/2024 37 2,744 13,083.60 45 2,971 14,259.40 19/02/2024 45 3,819 17,448.50 51 3,249 14,872.85 20/02/2024 28 1,643 7,704.49 32 2,118 9,968.72 21/02/2024 17 1,796 8,354.26 27 2,083 9,750.17 22/02/2024 0 0 0 7 344 1,635.77 23/02/2024 4 320 1,526.80 4 216 1,036.24 26/02/2024 6 424 2,037.12 5 373 1,794.60 27/02/2024 15 890 4,229.76 10 431 2,067.64 28/02/2024 4 360 1,684.12 4 113 531.53 29/02/2024 10 732 3,398.82 11 381 1,780.41 01/03/2024 12 995 4,534.11 19 676 3,098.44 04/03/2024 11 673 3,071.10 9 582 2,675.99 05/03/2024 17 1,081 4,920.45 11 815 3,728.68 06/03/2024 36 2,716 12,094.51 26 1,864 8,314.69 07/03/2024 50 4,417 18,769.39 38 2,818 11,916.33 08/03/2024 30 2,328 9,597.86 21 1,473 6,121.83 11/03/2024 6 589 2,401.34 20 1,580 6,518.04 12/03/2024 11 1,384 5,696.46 25 909 3,754.26 13/03/2024 7 318 1,313.34 14 619 2,571.79 14/03/2024 19 1,156 4,691.06 4 276 1,118.02 15/03/2024 30 1,863 7,348.01 11 812 3,249.08 18/03/2024 12 1,301 5,013.24 33 2,511 9,874.12 19/03/2024 7 577 2,383.61 40 3,186 13,323.08 20/03/2024 12 890 3,762.76 11 750 3,186.35 21/03/2024 20 870 3,655.50 8 500 2,116.25 22/03/2024 20 1,200 4,947.27 5 161 665.77 25/03/2024 27 1,856 7,588.01 18 1,250 5,174.08 26/03/2024 29 1,665 6,691.85 19 1,365 5,605.46 27/03/2024 7 652 2,606.76 15 880 3,540.26 28/03/2024 18 750 3,101.82 45 2,147 8,899.21 02/04/2024 29 2,251 9,614.25 57 3,851 16,532.35 03/04/2024 10 948 4,164.83 19 1,392 6,151.90 04/04/2024 4 474 2,100.54 13 1,134 5,028.87 05/04/2024 11 646 2,878.76 12 679 3,036.28 08/04/2024 21 1,912 8,983.63 30 3,886 18,015.97 09/04/2024 18 1,320 6,238.43 20 1,996 9,542.19 10/04/2024 14 1,121 5,286.20 11 1,160 5,504.00 11/04/2024 6 200 952.00 24 2,022 9,671.01 12/04/2024 25 1,895 9,002.12 6 613 2,918.72 15/04/2024 10 1,308 6,189.83 14 1,439 6,844.69 16/04/2024 78 13,195 57,993.04 16 1,273 5,502.27 17/04/2024 4 929 3,916.09 15 1,886 7,989.08 18/04/2024 22 3,264 13,861.64 12 1,455 6,251.17 19/04/2024 18 1,637 6,806.24 12 677 2,831.56 22/04/2024 11 411 1,742.25 21 2,689 11,375.82 23/04/2024 14 1,086 4,640.46 4 541 2,324.34 24/04/2024 20 849 3,623.93 7 870 3,737.02 25/04/2024 10 943 4,000.36 6 224 961.70 26/04/2024 2 41 172.82 8 709 3,024.83 29/04/2024 0 0 0 3 100 429.00 30/04/2024 17 1,677 7,220.96 13 2,170 9,374.4 02/05/2024 2 116 501.12 11 710 3,086.92 03/05/2024 9 660 2,858.48 8 624 2,725.71 06/05/2024 3 340 1,499.40 7 1,510 6,690.66 07/05/2024 20 1,771 7,746.17 4 415 1,826.00 08/05/2024 8 553 2,420.07 10 734 3,221.63 09/05/2024 9 712 3,118.56 8 415 1,826.00 10/05/2024 11 1,154 5,032.26 0 0 0 13/05/2024 7 1,161 5,050.35 8 310 1,360.90 14/05/2024 30 2,375 10,372.63 15 1,060 4,653.40 15/05/2024 16 2,403 10,418.50 4 117 511.29 16/05/2024 29 4,745 20,190.32 10 1877 8,016.78 17/05/2024 20 2,438 10,243.78 11 1,289 5,476.40 20/05/2024 20 1,411 5,909.75 15 1,852 7,790.98 21/05/2024 18 3,374 14,132.80 23 2,868 12,153.46 22/05/2024 16 1,481 6,208.62 22 2,857 12,055.36 23/05/2024 10 187 782.60 15 1,099 4,632.94 24/05/2024 7 347 1,452.26 16 1,833 7,734.27 27/05/2024 7 1,355 5,672.94 5 904 3,805.87 28/05/2024 6 1,421 5,918.11 6 416 1,754.26 29/05/2024 5 223 928.80 8 901 3,760.65 30/05/2024 7 423 1,779.75 13 1,122 4,734.62 31/05/2024 5 435 1,831.35 9 280 1,190.00 03/06/2024 15 2,598 11,040.27 18 1,464 6,262.87 04/06/2024 18 1,258 5,330.08 13 1,964 8,374.75 05/06/2024 18 2,121 8,887.72 15 951 4,028.37 06/06/2024 0 0 0 21 1,884 7,911.88 07/06/2024 10 510 2,164.95 20 2,349 10,045.97 10/06/2024 8 1,782 7,562.70 2 418 1,777.48 11/06/2024 12 915 3,873.87 6 405 1,727.87 12/06/2024 29 5,199 21,489.50 5 450 1,903.50 13/06/2024 30 4,283 17,092.52 4 821 3,311.29 14/06/2024 71 7,613 27,797.13 42 3,980 14,405.53 17/06/2024 29 2,866 10,086.83 28 2,042 7,297.91 18/06/2024 5 312 1,146.10 19 1,326 4,903.24 19/06/2024 15 1,022 4,181.22 55 5,377 21,813.56 20/06/2024 14 873 3,739.89 25 1,437 6,204.93 21/06/2024 23 2,389 9,962.19 7 937 3,893.39 24/06/2024 19 2,667 10,699.98 23 1,496 5,996.10 25/06/2024 21 2,504 9,983.88 13 1,277 5,134.52 26/06/2024 15 1,851 7,356.74 6 227 916.78 27/06/2024 14 1,013 4,066.14 25 2,519 10,095.62 28/06/2024 18 1,464 5,774.26 6 630 2,515.70

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWtyYcdqYprJlmxsZcptbWqZm25il2HGmWXGl5VxZMeZbZ6UnGZobZrKZnFnmm1q

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86584-lhyfe_half-year-liquidity-contract-30062024_en_vdef.pdf