Freitag, 05.07.2024
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
05.07.24
09:59 Uhr
1,190 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,31010:21
04.07.2024 18:37 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jul-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      300,000 
Highest price paid per share:         103.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          100.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.2351p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,907,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,907,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      102.2351p                    300,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7099               100.00      08:31:42          00070511563TRLO0      XLON 
110                100.50      09:04:49          00070512235TRLO0      XLON 
78                100.50      09:04:49          00070512236TRLO0      XLON 
5735               102.00      09:04:53          00070512237TRLO0      XLON 
8042               102.00      09:04:53          00070512238TRLO0      XLON 
6931               102.00      09:04:58          00070512239TRLO0      XLON 
569                102.00      09:04:58          00070512240TRLO0      XLON 
431                102.00      09:04:58          00070512241TRLO0      XLON 
6313               102.00      09:08:54          00070512315TRLO0      XLON 
6919               102.00      09:08:54          00070512316TRLO0      XLON 
44000               101.50      09:12:33          00070512390TRLO0      XLON 
55000               101.50      09:27:53          00070512679TRLO0      XLON 
7065               102.00      09:31:46          00070512748TRLO0      XLON 
6252               102.00      09:31:46          00070512749TRLO0      XLON 
6282               102.00      09:37:59          00070512980TRLO0      XLON 
4500               102.00      09:37:59          00070512981TRLO0      XLON 
86                102.00      09:37:59          00070512982TRLO0      XLON 
78                102.00      09:37:59          00070512983TRLO0      XLON 
6986               103.00      14:48:32          00070518857TRLO0      XLON 
6814               103.00      14:48:32          00070518859TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      14:48:32          00070518860TRLO0      XLON 
5311               103.00      14:48:32          00070518861TRLO0      XLON 
3447               103.00      14:48:32          00070518862TRLO0      XLON 
9505               103.00      14:48:32          00070518863TRLO0      XLON 
3496               103.00      14:48:32          00070518864TRLO0      XLON 
5790               103.00      14:48:32          00070518865TRLO0      XLON 
3375               103.00      14:48:32          00070518866TRLO0      XLON 
3005               103.00      14:48:32          00070518867TRLO0      XLON 
2181               103.00      15:56:58          00070520853TRLO0      XLON 
4400               103.00      15:56:58          00070520854TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      15:56:58          00070520855TRLO0      XLON 
2830               103.00      15:56:58          00070520856TRLO0      XLON 
365                103.00      15:56:58          00070520857TRLO0      XLON 
2508               103.00      16:03:27          00070521113TRLO0      XLON 
4517               103.00      16:03:27          00070521114TRLO0      XLON 
2558               103.00      16:03:51          00070521155TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:03:51          00070521156TRLO0      XLON 
224                103.00      16:03:51          00070521157TRLO0      XLON 
483                103.00      16:03:51          00070521158TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:03:51          00070521159TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:03:51          00070521160TRLO0      XLON 
172                103.00      16:03:51          00070521161TRLO0      XLON 
404                103.00      16:03:51          00070521162TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:03:51          00070521163TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:03:51          00070521164TRLO0      XLON 
212                103.00      16:03:51          00070521165TRLO0      XLON 
554                103.00      16:03:51          00070521166TRLO0      XLON 
2195               103.00      16:04:51          00070521201TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:04:51          00070521202TRLO0      XLON 
3554               103.00      16:04:51          00070521203TRLO0      XLON 
240                103.00      16:04:51          00070521204TRLO0      XLON 
721                103.00      16:04:51          00070521205TRLO0      XLON 
1309               103.00      16:09:58          00070521503TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:09:58          00070521504TRLO0      XLON 
2768               103.00      16:09:58          00070521505TRLO0      XLON 
10239               103.00      16:09:58          00070521506TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:09:58          00070521507TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:09:58          00070521508TRLO0      XLON 
795                103.00      16:09:58          00070521509TRLO0      XLON 
5011               103.00      16:09:58          00070521510TRLO0      XLON 
3000               103.00      16:11:58          00070521612TRLO0      XLON 
1541               103.00      16:11:58          00070521613TRLO0      XLON 
1000               103.00      16:28:12          00070522710TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  332198 
EQS News ID:  1940059 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940059&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2024 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
