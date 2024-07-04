Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jul-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 4 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 300,000 Highest price paid per share: 103.00p Lowest price paid per share: 100.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.2351p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,907,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,907,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 102.2351p 300,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 7099 100.00 08:31:42 00070511563TRLO0 XLON 110 100.50 09:04:49 00070512235TRLO0 XLON 78 100.50 09:04:49 00070512236TRLO0 XLON 5735 102.00 09:04:53 00070512237TRLO0 XLON 8042 102.00 09:04:53 00070512238TRLO0 XLON 6931 102.00 09:04:58 00070512239TRLO0 XLON 569 102.00 09:04:58 00070512240TRLO0 XLON 431 102.00 09:04:58 00070512241TRLO0 XLON 6313 102.00 09:08:54 00070512315TRLO0 XLON 6919 102.00 09:08:54 00070512316TRLO0 XLON 44000 101.50 09:12:33 00070512390TRLO0 XLON 55000 101.50 09:27:53 00070512679TRLO0 XLON 7065 102.00 09:31:46 00070512748TRLO0 XLON 6252 102.00 09:31:46 00070512749TRLO0 XLON 6282 102.00 09:37:59 00070512980TRLO0 XLON 4500 102.00 09:37:59 00070512981TRLO0 XLON 86 102.00 09:37:59 00070512982TRLO0 XLON 78 102.00 09:37:59 00070512983TRLO0 XLON 6986 103.00 14:48:32 00070518857TRLO0 XLON 6814 103.00 14:48:32 00070518859TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 14:48:32 00070518860TRLO0 XLON 5311 103.00 14:48:32 00070518861TRLO0 XLON 3447 103.00 14:48:32 00070518862TRLO0 XLON 9505 103.00 14:48:32 00070518863TRLO0 XLON 3496 103.00 14:48:32 00070518864TRLO0 XLON 5790 103.00 14:48:32 00070518865TRLO0 XLON 3375 103.00 14:48:32 00070518866TRLO0 XLON 3005 103.00 14:48:32 00070518867TRLO0 XLON 2181 103.00 15:56:58 00070520853TRLO0 XLON 4400 103.00 15:56:58 00070520854TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 15:56:58 00070520855TRLO0 XLON 2830 103.00 15:56:58 00070520856TRLO0 XLON 365 103.00 15:56:58 00070520857TRLO0 XLON 2508 103.00 16:03:27 00070521113TRLO0 XLON 4517 103.00 16:03:27 00070521114TRLO0 XLON 2558 103.00 16:03:51 00070521155TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:03:51 00070521156TRLO0 XLON 224 103.00 16:03:51 00070521157TRLO0 XLON 483 103.00 16:03:51 00070521158TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:03:51 00070521159TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:03:51 00070521160TRLO0 XLON 172 103.00 16:03:51 00070521161TRLO0 XLON 404 103.00 16:03:51 00070521162TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:03:51 00070521163TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:03:51 00070521164TRLO0 XLON 212 103.00 16:03:51 00070521165TRLO0 XLON 554 103.00 16:03:51 00070521166TRLO0 XLON 2195 103.00 16:04:51 00070521201TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:04:51 00070521202TRLO0 XLON 3554 103.00 16:04:51 00070521203TRLO0 XLON 240 103.00 16:04:51 00070521204TRLO0 XLON 721 103.00 16:04:51 00070521205TRLO0 XLON 1309 103.00 16:09:58 00070521503TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:09:58 00070521504TRLO0 XLON 2768 103.00 16:09:58 00070521505TRLO0 XLON 10239 103.00 16:09:58 00070521506TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:09:58 00070521507TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:09:58 00070521508TRLO0 XLON 795 103.00 16:09:58 00070521509TRLO0 XLON 5011 103.00 16:09:58 00070521510TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 16:11:58 00070521612TRLO0 XLON 1541 103.00 16:11:58 00070521613TRLO0 XLON 1000 103.00 16:28:12 00070522710TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

