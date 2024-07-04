Nord Anglia Education sees record levels of online learning amongst students and teachers

LONDON, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education released its latest edtech analysis today showing record-breaking engagement in the first six months of 2024 on its online learning platforms for students and teachers.



Online learning surges by 79% amongst students

January to June 2024 has seen more Nord Anglia students than ever use Global Campus-its online learning platform.

For the first six months of 2024, there were 913,379 views and 22,752 posts on Global Campus. This represents a 79% increase in views and a 33% increase in posts compared to the same period for 2023.

Nord Anglia's students use Global Campus to take part in extracurricular programmes and learn alongside their peers around the world. Activities range from art competitions to challenges hosted by MIT and Juilliard, language exchanges, social impact activities, and more.

Anita Citeroni, Nord Anglia's Programme Manager for Global Campus, said: "The growth we've recorded in 2024 underscores the extent to which online learning is now second nature for students. The critical part to building strong engagement is in creating educational content that encourages curiosity, creativity, and collaboration. We're constantly evolving Global Campus as a learning platform to make it even easier and more fun for students to learn together."

Online professional learning goes from strength to strength

From January to June 2024, colleagues using Nord Anglia University (NAU) increased by 17% compared to the same period last year.

NAU uses AI to personalise each user's learning experience, helping Nord Anglia's 16,000+ colleagues to develop their skills, take the next step in their professions, and engage with relevant peer communities across the global education organisation.

Simon Kear, Assistant Director of Online Learning at Nord Anglia, said: "The significant engagement we saw at the start of the academic year has continued and we're now at record levels. A major driver is our focus on our world-class teachers-who are subject-matter-experts-sharing user-generated content and bitesize learning. Nord Anglia teachers love this because the learning is fit for purpose, highly relevant to their roles, and presented in a way that suits their busy teaching schedules."

