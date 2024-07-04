Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 30 June 2024: 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070

101,172 Antin shares and €92,070 Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2024: 2,092

2,092 Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2024: 1,856

1,856 Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2024: 298,861 shares for €4,139,378

298,861 shares for €4,139,378 Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2024: 278,089 shares for €3,852,559

As a reminder:

at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas

(25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000

at 31 December 2023, the available resources were 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR January 2024 02/01/2024 3,500 16 47,445.00 687 5 9,391.94 03/01/2024 5,025 30 66,025.00 3,665 14 48,465.66 04/01/2024 3,842 22 50,633.91 3,842 19 50,776.22 05/01/2024 3,270 17 42,820.40 1,520 13 20,149.40 08/01/2024 3,750 20 47,867.50 4,500 12 57,575.07 09/01/2024 5,500 44 69,452.50 793 4 10,269.60 10/01/2024 2,250 7 27,862.50 2,250 7 27,997.50 11/01/2024 3,559 12 43,767.13 3,559 16 44,001.12 12/01/2024 2,000 9 24,332.50 6,000 28 74,846.50 15/01/2024 3,860 18 50,141.58 7,200 43 95,264.65 16/01/2024 5,100 38 69,469.91 2,890 22 39,930.68 17/01/2024 3,020 19 40,146.39 4,250 32 57,043.00 18/01/2024 300 3 4,098.00 1,000 10 13,688.00 19/01/2024 3,460 34 49,059.43 4,660 34 66,531.70 22/01/2024 2,000 13 29,340.10 2,750 21 40,690.20 23/01/2024 3,500 28 53,099.70 3,500 32 53,262.50 24/01/2024 3,175 21 48,593.75 2,540 21 39,197.20 25/01/2024 3,813 32 61,216.70 26/01/2024 4,000 17 65,930.00 4,000 52 66,087.50 29/01/2024 2,500 38 42,067.50 2,500 12 42,212.50 30/01/2024 2,500 16 41,035.00 2,500 19 41,135.00 31/01/2024 2,500 31 42,440.00 3,000 20 50,962.50 February 2024 01/02/2024 4,520 24 75,711.80 3,520 30 59,272.10 02/02/2024 3,000 58 50,559.82 3,500 24 59,134.92 05/02/2024 3,038 47 51,524.09 3,500 26 59,635.42 06/02/2024 5,500 25 92,203.86 330 5 5,577.00 07/02/2024 3,749 30 60,526.11 1,749 15 28,548.63 08/02/2024 2,750 20 44,165.00 3,250 27 52,360.00 09/02/2024 4,500 46 70,775.00 4,750 29 74,763.50 12/02/2024 38 3 617.10 2,740 27 44,586.44 13/02/2024 4,224 28 68,687.40 1,724 12 28,232.20 14/02/2024 3,292 19 53,421.80 3,292 23 53,635.80 15/02/2024 1 1 16.12 2,500 24 41,015.00 16/02/2024 1,650 12 27,261.86 562 4 9,353.46 19/02/2024 1,500 14 24,945.00 3,750 30 62,967.18 20/02/2024 1,050 10 17,756.57 3,050 31 52,265.06 21/02/2024 6,500 46 107,737.50 22/02/2024 3,000 41 48,305.00 3,468 18 56,273.64 23/02/2024 1,000 8 15,750.00 1,000 7 15,775.05 26/02/2024 2,350 18 36,671.54 2,350 28 36,845.67 27/02/2024 2,600 20 40,401.58 1,250 8 19,450.00 28/02/2024 2,000 20 30,477.60 2,000 30 30,572.79 29/02/2024 2,250 13 34,550.36 3,000 22 46,209.18 March 2024 01/03/2024 5,529 24 83,756.99 1,927 17 29,551.15 04/03/2024 5,074 22 74,593.66 1,640 21 24,325.87 05/03/2024 250 3 3,697.00 4,250 32 62,899.50 06/03/2024 1,540 20 23,299.04 3,620 37 55,029.20 07/03/2024 7,000 26 101,842.50 08/03/2024 3,750 10 52,405.00 11/03/2024 2,500 16 34,430.00 1,500 22 20,790.00 12/03/2024 3,500 28 47,702.50 3,500 40 47,802.50 13/03/2024 3,500 28 47,827.98 2,000 22 27,544.96 14/03/2024 1,511 8 20,336.52 1,000 8 13,515.00 15/03/2024 181 4 2,398.25 1,500 10 20,115.00 18/03/2024 3,500 20 46,385.00 3,500 25 46,955.00 19/03/2024 4,188 33 54,805.20 521 7 6,858.02 20/03/2024 1,370 15 17,772.80 1,700 14 22,205.00 21/03/2024 1 1 13.29 3,251 25 43,375.79 22/03/2024 2 2 26.64 1,181 15 15,954.36 25/03/2024 2,250 18 29,730.00 26/03/2024 3,250 13 42,835.00 27/03/2024 1,500 8 19,785.00 28/03/2024 2,250 11 29,662.50 2,783 18 37,209.93 April 2024 02/04/2024 3,700 28 49,340.00 1,250 10 16,920.00 03/04/2024 2,450 5 32,336.30 3,500 27 46,710.22 04/04/2024 2,400 22 32,386.04 2,000 22 27,143.96 05/04/2024 2,501 44 33,133.12 3 2 40.50 08/04/2024 2,275 11 29,878.88 2,274 16 29,956.32 09/04/2024 1,650 18 21,686.74 2,750 14 36,181.24 10/04/2024 3,250 15 42,565.00 1,507 8 19,869.74 11/04/2024 3,840 18 50,322.52 3,972 17 52,339.96 12/04/2024 2,927 28 38,378.08 2,887 16 37,982.44 15/04/2024 4,419 29 57,417.44 2,240 17 29,299.36 16/04/2024 3,525 20 44,208.00 17/04/2024 2,255 10 27,991.40 2,253 19 28,072.24 18/04/2024 2,750 17 33,863.84 2,750 13 33,990.00 19/04/2024 2,500 7 30,455.00 2,500 16 30,510.00 22/04/2024 3,250 21 40,430.00 23/04/2024 1,500 20 18,989.80 1,500 8 19,005.00 24/04/2024 2,750 30 34,876.62 2,391 15 30,405.78 25/04/2024 4,375 35 54,405.00 250 1 3,165.00 26/04/2024 798 10 9,927.12 2,300 8 28,675.00 29/04/2024 2,250 6 28,275.00 30/04/2024 6,750 30 83,305.00 May 2024 02/05/2024 1,750 27 21,009.38 1,750 4 21,215.00 03/05/2024 2,750 9 33,682.50 2,750 17 33,737.50 06/05/2024 1,750 19 21,358.76 1,750 14 21,397.80 07/05/2024 1,500 5 18,555.00 2,500 15 31,060.98 08/05/2024 250 2 3,100.00 1,000 3 12,530.00 09/05/2024 1 1 12.58 2,251 13 28,602.58 10/05/2024 750 7 9,785.00 4,250 15 56,090.00 13/05/2024 1,500 6 19,725.00 750 8 9,915.00 14/05/2024 1 1 13.22 3,690 17 49,711.80 15/05/2024 2,000 18 27,175.00 750 5 10,305.62 16/05/2024 3,501 33 46,763.60 1 1 13.66 17/05/2024 1,000 4 13,156.00 1,000 4 13,195.00 20/05/2024 751 5 9,898.20 191 7 2,522.62 21/05/2024 1,500 9 19,695.00 1,500 12 19,795.00 22/05/2024 751 4 9,898.18 750 2 9,900.00 23/05/2024 4,500 24 58,810.40 3,250 16 42,603.64 24/05/2024 2,250 10 28,920.00 2,307 23 29,723.28 27/05/2024 750 3 9,839.88 750 8 9,855.00 28/05/2024 2,301 11 30,395.72 2,251 15 29,863.12 29/05/2024 3,615 22 46,452.00 1,651 4 21,237.90 30/05/2024 3,526 13 45,889.24 31/05/2024 3,250 12 41,840.00 5 2 64.36 June 2024 03/06/2024 1,550 9 19,777.18 1 1 12.98 04/06/2024 2,343 18 29,470.90 1,593 6 20,072.34 05/06/2024 3,220 18 40,764.68 3,500 10 44,430.00 06/06/2024 4,235 35 53,554.20 2,915 14 37,031.56 07/06/2024 2,319 19 28,333.04 64 2 796.16 10/06/2024 1,500 6 17,790.00 1,707 3 20,422.98 11/06/2024 1,752 10 21,229.22 1,752 10 21,279.40 12/06/2024 1,550 5 18,937.04 2,500 17 30,588.02 13/06/2024 755 2 9,015.60 146 2 1,746.16 17/06/2024 500 4 5,050.00 18/06/2024 1,900 22 20,108.56 4,100 19 43,412.00 19/06/2024 885 4 9,758.40 885 4 9,780.80 20/06/2024 4,250 19 47,840.00 21/06/2024 22 3 255.64 4,250 22 49,540.00 24/06/2024 3,750 30 43,716.00 3,875 15 45,314.88 25/06/2024 2,250 12 26,160.00 26/06/2024 25 2 283.00 24 1 272.16 27/06/2024 1,750 13 19,425.00 1,750 8 19,450.00 28/06/2024 1,000 3 11,390.00 2,500 10 28,879.40 1st HALF 2024 298,861 2,092 4,139,377.56 278,089 1,856 3,852,559.16

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240704923775/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14