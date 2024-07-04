Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - Thunder River Enterprises Inc. ("Thunder River" or the "Company") announces that Michael Stein has resigned as an officer and director of the Company for personal reasons and that Danny Dalla-Longa, a director of the Company since June 2021, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors thanks Michael for all his contributions.

Mr. Dalla-Longa is currently a director and past CEO of Flurotech Ltd., a technology company which is currently involved in the development of a high speed, verifiable, accurate Covid-19 testing technology. He has been involved in the brokerage industry for 5 years and prior to that was a partner for 18 years in a major accounting firm practising in the area of corporate finance and business valuations. Consequently he has considerable experience in acquisitions, divestitures and corporate financings. Mr. Dalla-Longa holds the designations of Chartered Public Accountant as well as Chartered Business Valuator.

About Thunder River

Thunder River was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has never carried on an active business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a transaction.

