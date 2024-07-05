New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - Quasar Markets, a pioneer in AI-powered financial market research solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tyler Wood, CMT to its Board of Directors. With a rich history in educational technology and financial services, Tyler's extensive experience and innovative mindset are set to propel Quasar Markets to new heights.

Tyler Wood, CMT currently serves as the Executive Director & CEO of CMT Association. This not-for-profit organization is the global authority for technical analysis. As Director, Tyler is dedicated to enhancing investors' mastery and skill in managing market risk and maximizing returns through rigorous credentialing, professional ethics, and continuous education. A seasoned business executive, Tyler has been at the forefront of educational technology in the financial services industry for over a decade.

Quasar Markets Welcomes Financial Industry Leader Tyler Wood, CMT to Board

Before his tenure at the CMT Association, Tyler's career included roles in management consulting and publishing. Over the past 20 years, he has successfully managed product development, brand communications, and sales teams, driving significant revenue growth for various public, private, and non-profit organizations.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Tyler Wood to our Board of Directors," said Steven E. Orr, CEO of Quasar Markets. "His profound understanding of the financial markets and his commitment to investor education perfectly align with our mission to provide unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. Tyler's innovative approach will be instrumental as we continue to reimagine the future of finance."

