Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Clover Token (CIT) on July 8, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CIT/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 4:00 UTC on the slated date.

Clover Token (CIT) is a blockchain-based currency designed to promote eco-friendly actions and sustainability by integrating seamlessly with the Clover Infinity app, fostering a transparent and accountable carbon offset ecosystem.

Introducing Clover Token: Pioneering Sustainability and Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Clover Token (CIT), revolutionizing the approach to sustainability and environmental responsibility in the digital age. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, Clover Token is designed to promote eco-friendly actions and incentivize sustainable practices. By integrating seamlessly with the Clover Infinity lifestyle app, users can earn Clover Tokens through simple, everyday activities like walking or running, making it easier than ever to contribute to a greener planet.

At the heart of the Clover ecosystem, Clover Token plays a crucial role in promoting transparency and accountability in carbon offset initiatives. Each token earned represents a step towards reducing carbon emissions and fostering a healthier environment. The decentralized nature of blockchain ensures that all transactions are secure, transparent, and immutable, building trust within the community and guaranteeing that every contribution is accounted for.

Beyond personal rewards, Clover Token serves a broader purpose by democratizing access to carbon credits and facilitating global sustainability efforts. The platform empowers individuals and businesses alike to participate in carbon trading, support eco-friendly projects, and make informed decisions that benefit the planet. Clover Token is not just a currency; it's a commitment to a sustainable future, driving innovation and environmental stewardship for generations to come.

About CIT Token

Based on BEP20, CIT has a total supply of 42 million (i.e. 42,000,000). Clover Token distribution is as follows: ecosystem 36.4%, team 18.2%, S-P 9.1%, public sale 9.1%, liquidity & listing 9.1%, marketing 9.1%, treasury 4.5% and staking rewards 4.5%. The CIT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on July 8, 2024. Investors who are interested in CIT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

