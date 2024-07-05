Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG: The Unveiling Ceremony of China Book Center in Egypt and the China-Egypt Cultural Exchange Conference Held in Cairo

BEIJING, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unveiling Ceremony of China Book Center in Egypt and the "Reading China: Cultural Elements in the Development of Modern Cities" China-Egypt Cultural Exchange Conference was held on July 3 at Badr University in Cairo (BUC), attracting 150-plus guests from China and Egypt.

Hu Kaihong, Vice Minister of the Central Office of Cultural and Ethical Progress, noted that this year is the "China-Egypt Year of Partnership." The launch of the center and the conference are tangible steps to implement agreements reached by the two heads of state. They aim to boost youth cultural exchanges, foster urban development learning, and innovate communication among cultural institutions in China and Egypt.

Essam Sharaf, Former Prime Minister of Egypt, emphasized that a deep understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative promotes global cooperation and builds bridges of friendship, and China-Egypt cooperation is becoming more substantial.

Ashraf el-Shihy, President of BUC and Former Minister of Higher Education of Egypt, highlighted that the center offers students a platform to understand China. He hopes that BUC and China International Communications Group (CICG) will deepen their cooperation to further develop the center and encourage students to learn Chinese and experience Chinese culture.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang highlighted that the establishment of the center is a significant milestone in China-Egypt cultural cooperation, marking a new peak in bilateral relations. Emphasizing the role of books as crucial conduits of cultural exchange and heritage, he expressed hope that Chinese and Egyptian youth would deepen mutual understanding through the center, strengthen public goodwill, promote exchanges and mutual learning between these two great civilizations, and foster enduring friendship between the countries.

Aly El-Hefny, Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Egypt and Egypt's Former Ambassador to China, hoped this successful experience could be replicated in other academic institutions.

Shan Guangxiu, Director of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. (CSCEC), and Aly El-Hefny jointly unveiled the publication of the Chinese-Arabic bilingual book Deep Friendship Quenches the Desert.

The center received 1,000 books on various aspects to provide a comprehensive view of China. This event is part of the "Experience China" series of cultural exchange activities in Egypt. It was co-organized by CICG, BUC, and CSCEC, and hosted by the Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG, China Book Center, CSCEC Egypt, and the School of Linguistics and Translation, BUC.

