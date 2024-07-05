Das Instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2024The instrument OCZA ES0116920333 GRUPO CATALANA NOM.EO-,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2024Das Instrument QS3 FR00140006O9 SOLOCAL GROUP EO -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024The instrument QS3 FR00140006O9 SOLOCAL GROUP EO -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument PU41 US74463M1062 PUBLICIS GRP ADR 1/4/EO,4 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2024The instrument PU41 US74463M1062 PUBLICIS GRP ADR 1/4/EO,4 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2024Das Instrument TNY1 KYG210AW1064 CHINA MERCH. LAND HD -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2024The instrument TNY1 KYG210AW1064 CHINA MERCH. LAND HD -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2024Das Instrument 3OM IT0003683528 OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2024The instrument 3OM IT0003683528 OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2024Das Instrument 3TW JE00BLD8Y945 COINSHARES I. LS-000247 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024The instrument 3TW JE00BLD8Y945 COINSHARES I. LS-000247 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2024Das Instrument 1WR US96145D1054 WRKCO INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2024The instrument 1WR US96145D1054 WRKCO INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2024