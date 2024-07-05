Researchers in Italy have developed a low temperature a blanket-cover encapsulation technique that reportedly improves the stability of perovskite PV devices. They said the new technique reduces thermomechanical stresses caused by both the encapsulation process and the temperature gradients occurring during accelerated ageing stresses. A group of researchers led by the Tor Vergata University of Rome in Italy has developed a novel perovskite solar cell and module encapsulation process that purportedly increases device stability without the need for advanced perovskite chemistries with high internal ...

