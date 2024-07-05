China, with an 18% share of the global population, uses 26% of the world's primary energy and emits 33% of the world's energy-related CO2. The energy transition unfolding in the country isn't merely a national affair as its ramifications echo globally, explains Mahnaz Hadizadeh, a researcher for consultancy DNV. From pv magazine print edition 6/24 China currently finds itself in a transitional space in terms of its energy profile. It is by far the largest global consumer of coal, with more than 50% of worldwide consumption, yet it is also by far the leading installer of renewable energy generation ...

