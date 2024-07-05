DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Greengage Announces Collaboration with Coinbase to Boost SME Financing with Blockchain Technology

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Greengage Announces Collaboration with Coinbase to Boost SME Financing with Blockchain Technology 05-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Greengage Announces Collaboration with Coinbase to Boost SME Financing with Blockchain Technology London, UK, 5 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to report that investment portfolio company Greenage Global Holding ("Greengage") has released a press release announcing news of its collaboration with global cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to originate SME debt on the Coinbase Diamond Protocol. This collaboration seeks to utilise blockchain technology to provide SMEs with access to capital, promising a more efficient and transparent financing solution. The Coinbase Diamond protocol enhances the issuance and management of private capital. Using blockchain technology, the protocol issues native digital debt, making the process more secure and accessible to a broader range of investors. Greengage CEO Greengage CEO Sean Keirnan commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Coinbase on this groundbreaking initiative. By originating SME debt on the Coinbase Diamond protocol, we are not only enhancing our ability to support small and medium enterprises but also pioneering new financial innovations that will drive growth and sustainability in this critical sector." The full press release can be seen here: https://www.greengage.co/our-thinking/media/C4A9641D-7864-8AE9-FB8B-8F2FC96A02D9 The Financial Magnates website has also published an article covering the Coinbase partnership which can be seen here: https://www.financemagnates.com/cryptocurrency/ coinbase-and-greengage-team-up-to-boost-sme-financing-with-blockchain-technology/ Coinsilium Investment in Greengage Coinsilium holds a total of 27,133 A Shares in Greengage and a total number of 8,370 Greengage warrants to subscribe to Greengage shares at a valuation of GBP36m valid for two years from date of issuance. The Carrying Value of Coinsium's investment in Greengage in GBP as at 31 December 2023: GBP652,537 (2022: GBP501,530). The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Greengage

Greengage is a digital finance pioneer providing a platform of relationship-based e-money account services to SMEs, high net worth individuals, and digital asset firms.

