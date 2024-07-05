Anzeige
Freitag, 05.07.2024
05.07.2024 09:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Baltic Welcomes Lightyear as a Member and Account Operator

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, July 5, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that Lightyear Europe has been granted an exchange member status for
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchanges, and also the status of an account
operator in the Nasdaq CSD to settle trades and safekeep investors' assets. 

Lightyear Europe is an investment platform that offers investors easy access to
investing in stocks from the US, the UK and the EU markets. 

"I'm particularly happy to welcome Lightyear to Nasdaq Baltic market as they
are an Estonian-founded company, but even more so because of their big
ambition. Lightyear was established just a couple of years ago, but their
investment platform is already available in a bulk of European markets. Their
membership on the Baltic market means that from now on the Baltic equities are
also at the fingertips of the investors all across those countries," said
Kristi Sisa, Member of the Management Board of Nasdaq CSD and Head of Nasdaq
CSD's Estonian branch. 

Martin Sokk, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear, adds: "We're so excited to be the
first local broker to join Nasdaq Baltic as an official member of the stock
exchange. Through our integration, today we're able to launch Baltic
instruments for our users across Europe - adding a top feature request for
local investors, and opening up the Baltic market to international investors.
This is an important step to raise global awareness of our local businesses,
and we're happy to have achieved it together with the team at Nasdaq!" 

Lightyear will trade on the Nasdaq Baltic market under the trading code LYEU.

Lightyear Europe was established in Estonia in 2021 and is currently offering
almost 4,000 mixed fractional and non-fractional stocks from the US, the UK and
the EU markets as well as access to international ETFs. Lightyear also offers a
multi-currency account to deposit, hold and convert across three different
currencies, and interest on uninvested funds. Lightyear is authorised and
regulated by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority, and authorised to
operate across the European Union. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. 



Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla
Nasdaq Tallinn / Nasdaq Baltic Market
Marketing and Communications Manager
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
