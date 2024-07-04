AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Reports June 2024 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $48.2 billion as at June 30, 2024.



AUM



($ billions) June 30,

2024 May 31,

2024 % Change

Month-Over-Month June 30,

2023 % Change

Year-Over-

Year Total Mutual Fund $27.2 $26.9 $24.2 Exchange-traded funds + Separately managed accounts $1.9 $1.8 $1.3 Segregated accounts and Sub-advisory $6.4 $6.4 $7.1 AGF Private Wealth $7.9 $8.0 $7.3 Subtotal

(before AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets1) $43.4 $43.1 $39.9 AGF Capital Partners $2.7 $2.6 $0.1 Total AUM $46.1 $45.7 0.9% $40.0 15.3% AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets1 $2.1 $2.1 $2.0 Total AUM and fee-earning assets1 $48.2 $47.8 0.8% $42.0 14.8% Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $27.3 $26.9 $23.9 1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

Mutual Fund AUM by Category



($ billions) June 30,

2024 May 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Domestic Equity Funds $4.2 $4.2 $4.1 U.S. and International Equity Funds $16.3 $15.9 $13.4 Domestic Balanced Funds $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 U.S. and International Balanced Funds $1.5 $1.5 $1.6 Domestic Fixed Income Funds $1.7 $1.7 $1.6 U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds $3.1 $3.2 $3.2 Domestic Money Market $0.3 $0.3 $0.2 Total Mutual Fund AUM $27.2 $26.9 $24.2

AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets



($ billions) June 30,

2024 May 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 AGF Capital Partners AUM $2.7 $2.6 $0.1 AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets $2.1 $2.1 $2.0 Total AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets $4.8 $4.7 $2.1



About AGF Management Limited



Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $48 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

