Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today provided unaudited second quarter 2024 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.

Our second quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.4 million tonnes, at the top end of our guidance of 6.0 - 6.4 million tonnes. The realized steelmaking coal price in the second quarter averaged US$237 per tonne. We expect to report a negative provisional pricing adjustment of $50 million in the second quarter.

Our second quarter 2024 financial results are scheduled for release on July 24, 2024.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Investor Contact
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Teck Media Contact
Dale Steeves
Director, Stakeholder Relations
604.699.4514
dale.steeves@teck.com


