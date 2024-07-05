The Spanish authorities have approved 7. 2 GW of new PV projects so far this year, with 3. 1 GW authorized in the second quarter alone. From pv magazine Spain A new Foro Sella Renewable Energy Observatory report shows that 46 renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 3,526. 5 MW in Spain secured administrative authorizations in the second quarter of the year. Solar dominated this quarter with 3,155. 8 MW authorized, while wind accounted for just 390. 7 MW. Castilla y León led with 1,336. 3 MW authorized, followed by Andalusia with 864. 8 MW and Castilla-La Mancha with 391. 3 MW. Nine ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...