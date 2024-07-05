Viking Analytics AB: Viking Analytics & Bharat Forge signs a 3 year contract

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new agreement has been signed between Viking Analytics and Bharat Forge Kilsta (BFK) from Karlskoga. The agreement, which is for three years, provides BFK with the AI-based optimization tool "Smartforge" after a 10-month implementation phase. Smartforge optimizes the forging process, primarily in the critical heat keeping process where the problems with scrap are greatest. The goal is to reduce discarded products by 50% and contribute to energy savings and a more environmentally friendly production.

Niclas Undén, CFO of Bharat Forge Kilsta, comments on the deal: "Through AI technology, a difficult step in the forging process is simplified. The result is lower scrap, lower energy consumption and reduced need for manual work. In SmartForge, Swedish heavy automotive industry meets world-leading AI technology from Viking Analytics. Bharat Forge Kilsta is very pleased with the collaboration with Viking Analytics, and we look forward to a deeper collaboration in the coming years."

The majority of Bharat Forge's customers are in the automotive industry and the value of this agreement exceeds SEK 4 million for both Viking Analytics and Bharat Forge.

Stefan Lagerkvist, COO at Viking Analytics: "This agreement is much more than a single business opportunity. Bharat forge has a lot of expertise in steel and forging, which contributes strongly to the solution. Their knowledge has been captured and translated into algorithms for better control of the process. This collaboration confirms everything we so long have been fighting for and gives us a great opportunity in the future to offer an environmentally friendly AI-powered solution to more factories within the Bharat Forge Group as well as to other players in the industry!"

Viking Analytics

Strong in predictive maintenance and smart industrial optimization

Since 2017 the Swedish company Viking Analytics has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the maintenance process for OEMs, maintenance companies and industries. Their commitment to predictive maintenance, smart automation, optimization, and data analytics is evident in their specialized software tool MultiViz, which enables industries to operate, monitor, and understand their machines with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Vibration analysis is a major focus area, but a lot of customized AI solutions are also provided.

Bharat Forge Kilsta

Forgings for the automotive industry

Bharat Forge Kilsta manufactures forged and machined components for the automotive industry. The company's most important customers are truck manufacturers in Sweden and internationally. Bharat Forge Kilsta is part of the Bharat Forge Group, which is the world's largest forging group and is headquartered in India. Bharat Forge Kilsta has an annual turnover of SEK 1.3 billion and 320 employees. The Swedish company is located in Karlskoga - the city in Eastern Värmland that is known for its high-tech, and internationally oriented, industrial companies.

