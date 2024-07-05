An Australian-made, 10 kW renewable hydrogen generator has been installed 120 km east of Melbourne, as part of a pilot project to provide backup to telecom towers disabled by outages. From pv magazine Australia Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer Energys Australia has had on one of its 10 kW renewable hydrogen generators installed at Neerim North, 120 km east of Melbourne, as part of a AUD 1. 1 million ($740,000) pilot project with Telstra. The generator is installed with a Telstra mobile tower and equipped with enough renewable hydrogen for a minimum 72-hour running capacity, if the tower is disabled. ...

