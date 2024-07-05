Researchers have simulated the operation of seven renewable energy communities in the Port of Naples and found them to offer lower life cycle costs. Using varying capacities of solar and wave energy, they were able to optimize the system to a 90% self-consumption rate. They also offered a scheme for the management of a port energy community. Researchers from Italy's University of Naples Federico II have examined the feasibility of establishing renewable energy communities (RECs) in seaports. For that, they created a numerical model based on European Union regulations, though they say their results ...

