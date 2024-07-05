Creo Medical has expanded its collaborative agreement with leading robotics manufacturer Intuitive Surgical, to include additional sites in the UK and Europe testing MicroBlate Flex in combination with Intuitive's Ion surgical system for combined lung cancer diagnostics and treatment. The first such successful procedure under a clinical trial setting was announced in March 2024 by Professor Shah at Royal Brompton Hospital and the addition of new centres could potentially drive accelerated adoption of the MicroBlate Flex (commercial roll-out is planned over the next 12 months, with first procedures from the new sites expected in H2 CY24). We view this deal expansion as a validation of the utility of Creo's technology in robotics-assisted procedures and a sentiment boost ahead of MicroBlate Flex's commercial launch later this year.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...