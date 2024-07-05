Nano Dimension has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Desktop Metal (DM) in an all-cash deal worth $185m ($5.50 per DM share), with potential adjustments that could reduce it to $135m ($4.07 per share). The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and DM shareholder approval and is expected to close in Q424. With complementary product lines, the combined entity will offer a broad range of additive manufacturing solutions covering multiple verticals and materials, supporting the entire value chain from prototyping through to mass manufacturing.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...