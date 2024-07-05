Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - The Open Summit, the largest TON summit this summer, is set to be a landmark event for the global TON community. Powered by TONX and supported by the global TON community, the summit will take place from August 6-8, 2024, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center TaiNEX2, as a part of ABS2024. As the pioneering partner of TON, TONX is the cornerstone enabling builders to scale applications for the future with Telegram and TON.

With the theme "TON Summer," this year's summit will feature major announcements from the TON community. The APAC region's vibrant TON and Telegram community makes Taipei an ideal location for The Open Summit. Attendees can expect to hear from the latest developments in the TON ecosystem from keynote speakers including Steve Yun, President of the TON Foundation; David Mak, CEO of Catizen; Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX; Jeff Ren, Partner of OKX Ventures, and other leaders in the TON community.

Telegram, with over 900 million users, has been called crypto's adoption machine. In February 2024, the super application launched its ad revenue-sharing program for channel owners, a launch which spurred a surge in activity on TON and created new opportunities for builders to engage with the rapidly growing ecosystem. The Open Summit attendees will get to attend sessions that provide practical knowledge and tools to harness the Telegram-TON synergy for their projects. They will also learn how to create Mini Apps and marketing tools to leverage Telegram's expansive user base.

Code Summer Hackathon: Gateway to TONX Accelerator with a $5,000,000 Prize Pool

The three-day Code Summer Hackathon offers participants the chance to compete for a share of a $500,000 prize pool. Building on the success of the TON Hacker House in Hong Kong, this year's hackathon will feature a summer-themed setup complete with Tiki bars, beach chairs, and exclusive Telegram-branded surprises. Winners will have the opportunity to join the TONX Accelerator, which boasts a $5,000,000 prize pool. Teams can sign up here: Hackathon Application.

Dr. Awesome Doge, Co-Founder of TONX, said, "The Open Summit is designed to empower the Web3 community with the connections necessary to successfully build on Telegram and TON. The Open Summit is the place for developers, investors, and entrepreneurs who do not want to miss out on the latest in the TON community."

As the Telegram and TON community gears up for an exciting future, The Open Summit in Taipei stands out as a must-attend event for those eager to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving potential of Web3 mass adoption.

About The Open Summit

The Open Summit is the largest TON summit this summer. It is set to be a landmark event for the global TON community with talks and hackathons. Powered by TONX and supported by TON, the summit will take place from August 6-8, 2024.

The Open Summit Registration | Join The Hackathon | The Open Summit Website

About TONX

TONX is the cornerstone that empowers builders to scale applications with Telegram and TON. As the pioneering partner of TON, TONX offers an open platform that connects developers, investors, and users to shape the new economy. Their acclaimed TON Hacker House in 2024 fueled a wave of innovative Web3 projects. TonFura, a key product of TONX, is the driving force behind the 900 million-user Web3 SuperApp ecosystem.

Website | X | Telegram | TONX Event X | TONX Event Telegram

