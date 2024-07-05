French company HDF Energy has equipped its new polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) hydrogen fuel-cell production plant with a 500 kW solar project, by adjusting the PV modules and inverters to fit the sawtooth roof design. From pv magazine France French hydrogen specialist HDF Energy recently commissioned a new factory in Blanquefort, western France, where it will produce high-power PEM hydrogen fuel cells for the maritime and rail heavy mobility sectors. To supply the building with renewable electricity and for the testing stage of its fuel cells, the company chose to install a 500 kW self-consumption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...