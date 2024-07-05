

EQS Newswire / 05/07/2024 / 17:14 UTC+8

[Hong Kong - 5 July 2024] EV Charger Solution Brand Deltrix by Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group", Stock code: 1710.HK) announces the appointment of Ms. Zhang Jingjing as the new chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 2 July 2024. Ms. Zhang succeeded Mr. Kwan Chan Kwong, who transitioned to the role of group consultant, effective from 2 July 2024, to continue his support to Trio Group.



Ms. Jingjing Zhang joined the Group as the General Manager of Business Development in August 2023, and was responsible for global market exploration. Ms. Zhang has over fifteen years' experience in finance, hi-tech industry, and global market. Before joining the Group, she has worked with Ant Group Co., Ltd., Formax Capital Market Limited, General Electric Capital Corporation North America and JP Morgan Chase Bank consumer portfolio risk department in global market innovation, financial risk management and regulatory compliance functions.



Ms. Zhang said, "Trio Group is a manufacturing enterprise with long history, from its establishment to successful public listing in Hong Kong in 2017 and to the global business expansion and development. Three founders of Trio Group have created a legendary story of Hong Kong entrepreneurship. I am very grateful for the board's support to my appointment as Trio Group's CEO. The current global economic environment is complex and volatile, with both risks and opportunities. Enhancing Trio Group's risk resistance capabilities while maintaining and consolidating its advantageous position in advanced manufacturing accumulated over the past 40 years remains a key priority to our team. Additionally, the new energy business, as the Group's second key growth contributor, needs to yield positive results and be the major growth driver of Trio Group in the next five years and beyond. The young management team will ensure a strong delivery to shareholders and investors."



Describing Ms. Zhang as a person of energetic and conviction, Mr. Cecil Wong, Chairman of Trio Group, said, "Ms. Zhang has demonstrated her leadership in the new energy team and achieving significant milestones which are in line with the Group's development direction, since her joining to Trio Group. I am confident in her ability, as a CEO, to powering the Group's future with new ideas and momentums, creating more business and opportunities and achieving sustainable growth."



Mr. Wong, on behalf of the board, also extended heartfelt thanks to Mr. Kwan for his years of dedication and contributions. He said, "Mr. Kwan, as the founder and CEO of Trio Group, led the Company in implementing global expansion, supported the innovation and development of the Group's new energy business with full force, and unremittingly nurtured the next generation of management team at all levels. These laid a solid foundation for the Group's business growth and development. Although Mr. Kwan has stepped down from the CEO position, he will continue to strive together with the team in his new role as a group consultant."









About Trio Group

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.





For more details, please contact:



Skye Shum

Investor Relations Manager





PR media:

DLK Advisory

pr@dlkadvisory.com 05/07/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

