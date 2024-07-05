[Hong Kong - 5 July 2024] EV Charger Solution Brand Deltrix by Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited ("Trio Group", Stock code: 1710.HK) announces the appointment of Ms. Zhang Jingjing as the new chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 2 July 2024. Ms. Zhang succeeded Mr. Kwan Chan Kwong, who transitioned to the role of group consultant, effective from 2 July 2024, to continue his support to Trio Group.
Mr. Wong, on behalf of the board, also extended heartfelt thanks to Mr. Kwan for his years of dedication and contributions. He said, "Mr. Kwan, as the founder and CEO of Trio Group, led the Company in implementing global expansion, supported the innovation and development of the Group's new energy business with full force, and unremittingly nurtured the next generation of management team at all levels. These laid a solid foundation for the Group's business growth and development. Although Mr. Kwan has stepped down from the CEO position, he will continue to strive together with the team in his new role as a group consultant."
About Trio Group
Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced industrial electronic components and products in Hong Kong with 40 years of industry experience. It is also the first Hong Kong-based industrial electronic company awarded with the Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - Industry 4.01i level. The Group's major products include smart charger, electro-mechanical product and switch-mode power supplies, which are widely used in smart city system, medical and healthcare sector, as well as renewable energy field. The Group has built up good reputation and become a trusted supplier to various international well-known brands. Majority of its clients comes from Europe and US while some from Southeast Asia and PRC. In addition, the Group and its partner has developed its own EV charger solution - Deltrix since 2017, which has been launched in the European market in response to the global efforts to develop smart economies.
