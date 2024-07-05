Anzeige
Freitag, 05.07.2024
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
WKN: A3C5QZ | ISIN: FI4000512496 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CD
Lang & Schwarz
05.07.24
12:07 Uhr
11,250 Euro
+0,650
+6,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2024 11:22 Uhr
104 Leser
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFELINE SPAC I PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 JULY 2024 SHARES

THE SHARES OF LIFELINE SPAC I PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

Lifeline SPAC I Plc disclosed that it has today concluded a share exchange
agreement whereby Lifeline SPAC I Plc acquires all shares, option rights, and
other rights exchangeable to shares in Canatu Oy by way of a directed share
issue consisting of Lifeline SPAC I Plc's new shares to form a combined
company. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Lifeline SPAC I Plc to observation
segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares
(rule 4.1.1 article e). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the
Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make,
or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so
that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
