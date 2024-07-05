Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF LIFELINE SPAC I PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5 JULY 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF LIFELINE SPAC I PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Lifeline SPAC I Plc disclosed that it has today concluded a share exchange agreement whereby Lifeline SPAC I Plc acquires all shares, option rights, and other rights exchangeable to shares in Canatu Oy by way of a directed share issue consisting of Lifeline SPAC I Plc's new shares to form a combined company. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Lifeline SPAC I Plc to observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article e). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make, or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company". The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260