Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.07.2024 12:36 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Forum held in SW China Yunnan's Yuxi to deepen international cooperation on Chengjiang Biota

BEIJING, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "40th Anniversary, Discovery of Chengjiang Biota -- International Palaeontological Forum" kicked off on July 2 in Chengjiang, Yuxi, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and will last to July 6.

The photo shows the site of the 40th Anniversary, Discovery of Chengjiang Biota -- International Palaeontological Forum. (Source: Yunnan.cn)

This international forum aims to look back on the cooperation results in recent years, share experience, and look forward to the future. By leveraging the strengths of domestic and foreign research institutions, the forum seeks to deepen international cooperation in scientific research.

Experts and scholars from China, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Switzerland, have attended the forum. A total of 39 oral presentations and six academic posters will be presented to focus on domestic and foreign research achievements in life evolution in the early Cambrian Age.

Located on the shores of Fuxian Lake in the central part of Yunnan Province, the Chengjiang Biota is known as a "world-class treasure trove for fossils". On July 1, 2012, the Chengjiang Biota was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming China's first and Asia's only fossil world natural heritage site.

To date, more than 20 phyla and over 300 species of rare Cambrian fossils have been discovered in the Chengjiang Biota, with 80 percent of them being new species. The Chengjiang Fossil Site World Natural Heritage Museum now has a collection of over 60,000 specimens.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340963.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454820/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-forum-held-in-sw-china-yunnans-yuxi-to-deepen-international-cooperation-on-chengjiang-biota-302189965.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.