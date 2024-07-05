Green Bridge Metals acquires an option to earn an 80% interest in a world-class copper-nickel exploration portfolio at the Duluth Complex in Minnesota. Long-time financing partner Auramet has agreed to provide Canada Nickel with a US$15 million bridge facility. Victoria Gold also raised funds through the sale of the Clear Creek property to Sitka Gold Corp and announced that the heap leach pad at the Eagle gold mine in the Yukon has failed due to a landslide and the mine is now idle. Company overview: Green Bridge Metals Corp. - https://greenbridgemetals.com ISIN: CA3929211025 , WKN: A3EW4S , FRA: J48.F , TSXV: GRBM.V More videos about Green Bridge Metals Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/green-bridge-metals-corp/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 More videos about Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Silber Silver Nickel Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV