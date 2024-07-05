MAGic bioprocessing: MAGic BioProcessing Secures Patent in USA and China

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The biotech tools company MAGic BioProcessing, announces that both USA and China have granted patent rights to the patent of combinatory separation system for the MAGic Accio, the seamlessly scalable magnetic separator.

The patent underscores MAGic BioProcessing's dedication to push the boundaries of innovation in the field of separation technology and solidifies our cutting-edge biotechnological solutions resulting in:

Simplified separation process and reduction of process steps

Reduced costs

Streamlines workflows

Optimized efficiency and utility, due to a single step process

MAGic BioProcessing remains committed to advancing the field of separation technology and delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of bio manufacturing. With this patented technology, MAGic BioProcessing is poised to revolutionize separation processes, driving efficiency, and enabling new processes in biotechnology and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Karlberg, CEO

Tel:+46 76-3290814

peter@magicbioprocessing.com



or visit our webpage https://magicbioprocessing.com

About MAGic BioProcessing:

MAGic BioProcessing is a biotech tools company from Uppsala, Sweden that develops and sells proprietary magnetic-based products and methods for bioprocessing of biologics such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and cells.

