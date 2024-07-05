EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplements: Shareholder Notice - effective from 19 July 2024
This is to notify you that the Supplements for the following Sub-Funds will be updated on or about 19 July 2024:
1. Increase in the following Sub-Funds' commitment to Sustainable Investments.
2. Changes to the following Sub-Funds' Exclusions Policy.
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/etf-change-to-sih-ep-en.pdf
Enquiries:
David Brigstocke
07830 316102
