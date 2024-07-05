PingCAP Celebrates Grand Opening of Regional Headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP, the company behind the leading open-source distributed SQL database TiDB, announced the inauguration of its new Regional Headquarters at Bugis Junction Towers, Singapore. Distinguished guests, including PingCAP's senior leadership, esteemed partners, and industry leaders, attended the opening ceremony. It marked a significant milestone in PingCAP's ongoing expansion and commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

Since its inception, PingCAP has been at the forefront of database innovation, providing robust solutions to some of the world's most data-intensive companies. The establishment of the Singapore office signifies PingCAP's strategic expansion, aimed at enhancing its service offerings and support for its rapidly growing customer base in Asia-Pacific.

"Our new regional headquarters in Singapore is a crucial part of our global growth strategy," said Davis Zhu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PingCAP APAC. "Singapore's dynamic tech and innovation landscape makes it the ideal place for us to enhance our client service and drive business growth in the region. Being in Singapore allows us to enter new markets, build stronger relationships with our partners, and empower the local developer community with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed."

PingCAP supports over 3,000 TiDB enterprise database users in more than 50 countries, with over 30,000 TiDB Serverless database clusters in operation worldwide. In the APAC region, TiDB facilitates billions of transactions annually, demonstrating its robust capabilities and widespread adoption. PingCAP has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems. Additionally, Gartner's "Market Share Analysis: Database Management Systems, Worldwide, 2023" report highlights PingCAP as the fastest-growing database company globally. For developers building AI applications, TiDB also recently announced the most feature-rich SQL-compatible Vector Search solution.

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open-source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data-all in a single database. With these advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world's largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management, and others. For more information, please visit pingcap.com.

