Kolter Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Club Cresswind at Cresswind DeLand

New 55+ Active Adult Community Clubhouse Now Open in DeLand, Florida

DELAND, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Kolter Homes, a leading Florida home builder specializing in active adult and resort-lifestyle communities, announces the grand opening of Club Cresswind, the newly completed private amenity center at Cresswind DeLand. This marks the home builder's third active Cresswind 55+ community in Central Florida, combining proximity to downtown DeLand with resort-style living designed for today's active adults.

Located in DeLand, Florida, Cresswind DeLand offers convenient access to the historic downtown district. The community features 2- to 5-bedroom homes starting in the $300,000s, with move-in ready options currently available alongside opportunities to personalize new construction.

Club Cresswind Amenities

The Club Cresswind amenity center includes:

Pickleball courts designed for recreational and competitive play

Resort-style swimming pool with expansive sundeck

Event lawn serving as the venue for the Kolter Concert Series

Fitness center powered by EGYM smart strength training equipment

Additional social and recreational spaces

"DeLand's location offers residents access to both small-town charm and everyday conveniences, while our amenities support an engaged, active lifestyle," said Emily Vaughn, Community Director at Cresswind DeLand.

The Cresswind DeLand Lifestyle

Designed for adults 55 and older, Cresswind DeLand offers low-maintenance living with immediate access to Club Cresswind's amenities and social programming coordinated by a full-time Lifestyle Director. The Cresswind DeLand lifestyle is available now with move-in ready homes, or buyers can work with Kolter's design team to personalize a new home with over 20 Kolter Structural Options (KSO) per floorplan, including flex rooms, extended patios, gourmet kitchens, and owner's suite upgrades, plus selections in flooring, cabinetry, and finishes.

Natural Setting

Cresswind DeLand is surrounded by scenic green spaces, wide walkways, and areas that encourage outdoor activity and connection with nature. Future plans include a lakeside observation dock and expanded trail connections, offering residents more ways to enjoy Florida's natural beauty.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

