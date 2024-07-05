Klever Celebrates Two Years of Mainnet with an Exciting Cashback Campaign by Klever Wallet and VoxSwap

Klever is excited to mark the second anniversary of its mainnet launch, celebrating two years of innovation and growth in the blockchain space. To commemorate this milestone, Klever Wallet and Vox Swap are launching a special Swap Cashback Campaign, rewarding users with 10% cashback on every KDA swap. This campaign, running from July 1 to July 31, highlights Klever's commitment to giving back to its community and showcasing the significant achievements made over the past two years.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Klever is thrilled to celebrate the second anniversary of its mainnet, marking two years of innovation and growth in blockchain technology. To honor this milestone, Klever Wallet and Vox Swap are launching a special Swap Cashback Campaign , offering exciting rewards to our loyal users.

Get 10% Cashback on Every Swap! Celebrate Klever's Anniversary with Big Rewards!

To celebrate Klever's Blockchain 2nd anniversary, Klever Wallet and Vox Swap are launching a special Swap Cashback Campaign for swapping KDA tokens. From July 1 to July 31 at 1:00 PM UTC, users can enjoy cashback rewards on all KDA token swaps made through Klever Wallet and Vox Swap. This campaign is our way of showing appreciation for your continued support.

Campaign Highlights

Eligibility: All swaps involving KDA tokens made through Klever Wallet or Vox Swap during the campaign period.

Reward Structure: Receive 10% of the transaction fee back as cashback in KLV

Instant Rewards: Cashback is credited instantly after each transaction.

Download the Klever Wallet app or visit VoxSwap and get your 10% cashback today!

Celebrating Two Years of Success

Over the past two years, Klever has achieved significant milestones, establishing itself as a leader in the blockchain space.

Some of our key achievements include:

KLV as the Main Currency: KLV is used for all network fees and to run decentralized applications (dApps) on the Klever network.

Automatic KLV Burning: A portion of KLV used for fees is automatically burned, reducing the total supply.

Rewards for Validators: KLV rewards are given to those who help maintain and secure the network by running validator nodes.

KFI Governance: KFI, our governance token, allows holders to propose and vote on important network changes, ensuring a community-driven approach.

Staking Rewards: Users can stake both KLV and KFI to earn rewards in KLV and help secure the network.

KDA Fee Pool: This feature enables creators to charge network fees in their own tokens, which are then converted to KLV seamlessly.

Token Launch Platform: We offer a platform for launching new tokens on the Klever network, supporting innovators and developers.

Smart Contracts: Our network supports smart contracts, enabling advanced blockchain applications.

Impressive Network Stats

Over 50 million transactions

More than 150,000 addresses

15 million blocks

175 validators (118 active)

150+ tokens created

About Klever

Klever is a blockchain technology designed to offer a public network for decentralized applications. KLV is the native cryptocurrency of the Klever blockchain, which is used to build and secure smart contracts. Klever is maintained by the Klever Foundation, a non-profit organization.

Klever is committed to making blockchain technology simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. Our mission is to empower individuals with the tools and resources to benefit from the blockchain revolution.

For more information, visit the official website klever.org and follow us on https://x.com/klever_org and https://x.com/klever_io .

Media Contact:

Fernanda Lattario

Marketing and Business Analyst

Linkedin: /fernanda-lattario

fernanda@klever.io

SOURCE: Klever

View the original press release on accesswire.com