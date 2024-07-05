Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has started accepting bids to build, own, and operate a green hydrogen plant to supply 10 kilotons per annum (ktpa( of green hydrogen. It says it will sign a 25-year gas purchase agreement with the successful bidder. From pv magazine India Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has begun accepting bids for a green hydrogen production plant to supply 10 ktpa of green hydrogen on a build-own-operate basis. The company will sign a 25-year gas purchase agreement with the successful bidder. The bidder must design, build, finance, test, commission, own, operate, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...