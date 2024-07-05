Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - Tincorp Metals Inc. (TSXV: TIN) (OTCQX: TINFF) ("Tincorp" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Omnibus Plan was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 21, 2024, it replaces the Company's existing stock option plan and allows for the grant of options to purchase up to 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares calculated on the date of the grant, and the grant of other forms of equity incentive securities to acquire up to 6,690,742 common shares.

The Company has granted, subject to regulatory approval, an aggregate of 2,440,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at price of $0.25 per share, being the closing price of the common shares on the TSXV on July 4, 2024. The options vest in six equal tranches over a period of three years, and are subject to the provisions of the Omnibus Plan and the policies of the TSXV.

About Tincorp

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Porvenir Project and SF Tin Project, which are 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. The Company's 100% owned Skukum Gold Project is approximately 84 km south of Whitehorse by road. An independent mineral resource estimate update in respect of the Skukum Gold Project was completed in October 2022.

On Behalf of Tincorp Metals Inc.

Victor Feng, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Tincorp Metals Inc.

Phone: +1 (604)-336-5919

Email: info@tincorp.com

www.tincorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collective, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding final approval of the Company's option grant by the TSX Venture Exchange, the search for a permanent CEO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional information in relation to the Company, including the Company's most recent annual information form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.tincorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215528

SOURCE: Tincorp Metals Inc.