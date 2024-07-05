TCL Electronics to Launch Latest QD-Mini LED TV and Smart Home Appliances in South Africa

TCL bringing innovation and exciting home theatre experience to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / TCL Electronics, the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, has announced an exclusive launch event in the heart of Sandton, Johannesburg, introducing the company's latest product line-up, including its 2024 QD-Mini LED TVs and an array of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners.

The event will bring together industry leaders, media representatives, top influencers, and notable personalities from across the country to witness the latest product line-up that highlights TCL's top-notch technological innovation for its customers in South Africa.

"We are excited to introduce our newest line of TCL products to our valued customers in the region, tailored to meet their evolving needs. By bringing the latest advancements in cutting-edge technology to the South African market, we aim to provide exceptional products that enhance lifestyles, promote health, and offer convenience through our innovative range of TCL TVs and domestic appliances," said Mr. Mike Chen, General Manager of TCL South Africa.

The launch event will highlight TCL's brand-new lineup of innovative TVs, including the groundbreaking 115" X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the largest QD-Mini LED TV in the world. With its peak brightness of 5,000 nits and over 20,000+ local dimming zones, it ensures precise lighting and impressive contrast.

Additionally, the latest installments in TCL's QD-Mini LED TV's, the C855 Premium QD-Mini LED TV, the C755 QD-Mini LED TV, and the C655 PRO, redefine visual excellence with dynamic HDR performance, vibrant QLED colors, and immersive ONKYO Hi-Fi audio systems. Their Quantum Dot technology and advanced Local Dimming promise picture-perfect clarity.

TCL is also introducing its enhanced home solutions, including updates to the Air Conditioner line-ups, FreshIN 3.0 and BreezeIN, as well as the new Free built-in series refrigerator and its front-load wash & dry machines, empowering consumers to embrace healthier and more convenient lifestyles.

