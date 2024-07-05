Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - New Mom Talk, known for providing evidence-based parenting information, has launched a new Business Resource page tailored for new and expecting mothers. This page features a curated selection of products and services designed to assist parents in the early stages of parenting.





Mariela De Santiago

Photo credits: Z Logue Photography





Beyond listing resources, the Business Resource page helps businesses connect with New Mom Talk to see if their products or services fit this community. This connection provides access to an audience actively seeking reliable parenting resources.

"We're creating a go-to hub for parents to find the right products and services," said Mariela De Santiago, host of New Mom Talk. "Our aim is to simplify the search for reliable resources and support new and expecting moms with the best options available."

This initiative ensures parents have access to high-quality, reliable options that can support them in their parenting journey. It highlights the best offerings in the market, fostering a valuable connection between innovative businesses and parents in need.

About New Mom Talk:

New Mom Talk, founded by Mariela De Santiago, offers precise, expert insights on perinatal care for new and expecting mothers. Each episode is 20 minutes long and directly addresses common parental questions, making it a key resource for busy parents. Due to its popularity and reliability in the parenting community, the podcast has earned endorsements from healthcare professionals, including birth centers, doulas, and midwives.

Contact Information:

Name: Mariela De Satiago

Website: https://newmomtalk.com/

Social Media: newmomtalk.podcast

Email: mariela@newmomtalk.com

Address: Poinsettia St., Carlsbad, CA 92011

Dateline: Carlsbad, California

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214597

SOURCE: SMG Media Group