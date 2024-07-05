Marlborough, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2024) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL® siRNA gene silencing technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced it has terminated its share purchase agreement with Triton Funds LP, which afforded Triton the opportunity to purchase up to 18.8% of the Company's common stock.

