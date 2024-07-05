In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that, while in June Western Europe experienced below-average irradiance, Eastern Europe and the Balkans in particular saw a notable increase, resulting from persistent and static weather patterns. June witnessed relatively static weather patterns that created a stark geographical divide in deviation from typical summer weather, according to analysis using the Solcast API. While most of Western Europe experienced below-average irradiance, Eastern Europe and the Balkans in particular saw a notable increase, resulting from persistent ...

