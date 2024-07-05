Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750 | Ticker-Symbol: 4K8
Tradegate
04.07.24
15:34 Uhr
5,270 Euro
+0,010
+0,19 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAMUX OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMUX OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1905,31014:58
5,2305,27014:16
PR Newswire
05.07.2024 14:18 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief Business Development Officer Vesa Uotila to leave Kamux

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5.7.2024 at 15:00

ESPOO, Finland, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesa Uotila, Kamux Corporation's Chief Business Development Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave Kamux in order to join private equity investor Sponsor Capital as a partner. He will continue in his current position until August 7, 2024, after which he will serve as an advisor to the company until the end of 2024.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: "I would like to thank Vesa warmly for his contribution for the growth of Kamux since 2011 in various roles. I wish Vesa all the best for the future."

The members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO;

Jani Koivu, Managing Director, Kamux Finland;

Andy Rietschel, Managing Director, Kamux Sweden;

Martin Verrelli, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Aino Hökeberg, Chief Marketing and Concept Officer;

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer;

Juha Saarinen, Chief Sourcing Officer (until July 8, 2024); and

Vesa Uotila, Chief Busines Development Officer (until August 7, 2024).

For more information, please contact:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/change-in-kamux-s-group-management-team--chief-business-development-officer-vesa-uotila-to-leave-kam,c4011909

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-kamuxs-group-management-team-chief-business-development-officer-vesa-uotila-to-leave-kamux-302189996.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.