Freitag, 05.07.2024
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
WKN: A2H8S5 | ISIN: SE0010546911 | Ticker-Symbol: 719
Frankfurt
05.07.24
11:03 Uhr
1,560 Euro
+0,020
+1,30 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2024 14:46 Uhr
92 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of 24SevenOffice Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that 24SevenOffice Group AB, company
registration number 559120-8870, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 


Provided that 24SevenOffice Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be July 12, 2024. 

The company has 67,962,772 shares as per today's date.


Short name:               247           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 67,962,772       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0010546911      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             344497         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559120-8870       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name   
----------------
 10 Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on 073 963 64 00.
