Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of 24SevenOffice Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that 24SevenOffice Group AB, company registration number 559120-8870, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that 24SevenOffice Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 12, 2024. The company has 67,962,772 shares as per today's date. Short name: 247 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 67,962,772 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546911 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 344497 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559120-8870 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on 073 963 64 00.