Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
83,662 shares
- 663,602.46
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,502
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,180
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 371,835 shares for 7,294,620.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 339,112 shares for 6,708,307.83
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
50,939 shares
- 1,234,617.74
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,560
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,295
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 209,023 shares for 3,750,938.47
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 198,979 shares for 3,576,303.67
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Total
2,502
371,835
7,294,620.67
2,180
339,112
6,708,307.83
|02/01/2024
37
4,320
82,728.00
2
400
7,784.00
|03/01/2024
44
4,592
86,191.84
1
1
18.90
|04/01/2024
9
577
10,882.22
44
3,000
56,670.00
|05/01/2024
46
5,524
103,575.00
10
1,188
22,441.32
|08/01/2024
41
6,739
124,536.72
16
1,986
37,495.68
|09/01/2024
13
1,421
26,757.43
30
4,027
76,351.92
|10/01/2024
11
1,380
25,861.20
20
4,301
81,675.99
|11/01/2024
22
3,100
58,590.00
7
1,124
21,502.12
|12/01/2024
76
10,000
194,100.00
|15/01/2024
41
5,961
113,318.61
|16/01/2024
51
6,449
121,370.18
1
1
19.08
|17/01/2024
14
1,852
34,558.32
67
5,200
98,020.00
|18/01/2024
10
1,714
32,291.76
55
7,800
148,434.00
|19/01/2024
37
6,145
116,263.40
|22/01/2024
8
1,555
29,420.60
40
5,000
95,350.00
|23/01/2024
4
800
15,136.00
30
3,200
61,280.00
|24/01/2024
5
1,094
20,906.34
26
4,700
90,522.00
|25/01/2024
26
5,801
110,799.10
2
366
7,063.80
|26/01/2024
14
2,900
55,332.00
|29/01/2024
13
2,572
48,842.28
|30/01/2024
45
6,601
125,154.96
1
1
19.12
|31/01/2024
28
6,100
115,412.00
3
897
17,078.88
|01/02/2024
1
766
14,492.72
6
1,686
32,050.86
|02/02/2024
26
4,602
86,609.64
5
1,010
19,200.10
|05/02/2024
45
3,943
73,655.24
2
20
378.00
|06/02/2024
9
1,154
21,487.48
|07/02/2024
17
1,911
35,984.13
30
4,338
82,074.96
|08/02/2024
1
1
18.84
28
4,355
83,049.85
|09/02/2024
7
1,222
23,169.12
5
633
12,090.30
|12/02/2024
25
6,000
113,160.00
12
1,889
36,268.80
|13/02/2024
10
2,000
37,380.00
|14/02/2024
3
300
5,610.00
3
1,300
24,362.00
|15/02/2024
38
4,939
91,519.67
|16/02/2024
39
3,800
69,578.00
|19/02/2024
39
5,353
96,300.47
|20/02/2024
53
7,084
124,111.68
1
500
8,790.00
|21/02/2024
29
3,957
67,545.99
20
3,595
61,618.30
|22/02/2024
6
1,320
22,453.20
37
6,005
102,985.75
|23/02/2024
36
4,401
75,609.18
20
3,301
57,041.28
|26/02/2024
5
1,800
30,888.00
52
9,200
159,528.00
|27/02/2024
5
800
13,776.00
5
478
8,274.18
|28/02/2024
32
4,087
69,887.70
1
1
17.40
|29/02/2024
61
10,700
190,246.00
|01/03/2024
25
3,549
62,391.42
2
1,000
17,800.00
|04/03/2024
55
6,466
116,905.28
|05/03/2024
4
1,000
18,460.00
61
5,735
106,785.70
|06/03/2024
11
859
15,788.42
13
1,351
24,993.50
|07/03/2024
26
3,301
60,738.40
12
1,176
21,803.04
|08/03/2024
27
3,700
67,340.00
6
817
15,098.16
|11/03/2024
6
1,200
21,852.00
19
2,077
37,988.33
|12/03/2024
25
4,031
73,323.89
3
33
604.56
|13/03/2024
14
2,326
42,054.08
31
4,810
88,215.40
|14/03/2024
11
1,543
27,743.14
20
6,357
119,511.60
|15/03/2024
49
10,000
203,700.00
|18/03/2024
12
1,500
30,525.00
|19/03/2024
15
3,344
68,083.84
44
4,629
94,663.05
|20/03/2024
102
17,275
360,529.25
|21/03/2024
40
4,490
94,379.80
20
2,100
45,570.00
|22/03/2024
2
1,500
31,425.00
1
86
1,814.60
|25/03/2024
1
400
8,340.00
7
800
16,800.00
|26/03/2024
4
2,000
41,800.00
15
3,488
73,666.56
|27/03/2024
10
900
19,008.00
43
9,900
213,147.00
|28/03/2024
10
3,000
64,440.00
9
2,200
48,114.00
|02/04/2024
8
1,500
32,895.00
4
552
12,204.72
|03/04/2024
70
13,664
307,713.28
|04/04/2024
14
3,005
68,514.00
5
500
11,550.00
|05/04/2024
35
7,500
168,675.00
3
153
3,519.00
|08/04/2024
21
2,500
55,825.00
8
1,000
22,650.00
|09/04/2024
82
13,108
288,244.92
|10/04/2024
55
8,850
190,629.00
6
650
14,248.00
|11/04/2024
45
5,459
115,730.80
|12/04/2024
29
5,039
105,516.66
|15/04/2024
47
6,361
132,308.80
11
2,070
43,449.30
|16/04/2024
19
3,200
65,312.00
|17/04/2024
5
2,100
42,903.00
1
500
10,300.00
|18/04/2024
27
3,600
73,008.00
|19/04/2024
5
900
18,081.00
50
9,094
184,971.96
|22/04/2024
4
500
10,250.00
|23/04/2024
4
300
6,090.00
|24/04/2024
9
900
18,270.00
24
2,000
41,020.00
|25/04/2024
35
4,500
90,990.00
|26/04/2024
54
7,000
143,080.00
|29/04/2024
15
4,936
100,102.08
6
800
16,400.00
|30/04/2024
50
11,270
224,273.00
1
500
10,000.00
|02/05/2024
23
2,700
53,325.00
7
1,000
19,780.00
|03/05/2024
4
700
13,832.00
45
7,200
143,208.00
|06/05/2024
64
13,000
260,390.00
|07/05/2024
39
5,412
108,185.88
1
6
120.90
|08/05/2024
7
2,500
49,750.00
19
1,726
34,709.86
|09/05/2024
6
1,000
19,850.00
|10/05/2024
22
2,983
58,735.27
|13/05/2024
37
5,200
101,764.00
|14/05/2024
53
8,500
167,365.00
|15/05/2024
2
300
5,910.00
15
3,987
79,301.43
|16/05/2024
6
1,605
31,827.15
40
6,182
125,309.14
|17/05/2024
8
1,000
20,200.00
42
6,700
136,546.00
|20/05/2024
33
6,500
133,250.00
|21/05/2024
49
8,300
167,245.00
|22/05/2024
5
300
5,994.00
16
3,000
60,360.00
|23/05/2024
10
1,800
36,306.00
|24/05/2024
5
3,850
77,847.00
14
2,200
44,616.00
|27/05/2024
72
7,700
159,236.00
|28/05/2024
24
6,500
136,370.00
|29/05/2024
38
5,600
115,864.00
13
2,000
42,000.00
|30/05/2024
4
1,230
25,153.50
34
5,399
111,705.31
|31/05/2024
32
6,000
123,000.00
3
1,000
20,750.00
|03/06/2024
47
6,897
143,457.60
|04/06/2024
81
8,102
165,685.90
1
1
20.70
|05/06/2024
13
2,001
40,420.20
1
1
20.25
|06/06/2024
22
3,470
69,781.70
3
400
8,120.00
|07/06/2024
38
2,957
59,406.13
2
400
8,080.00
|10/06/2024
27
3,100
61,442.00
22
3,455
69,618.25
|11/06/2024
34
4,501
90,560.12
10
1,145
23,243.50
|12/06/2024
13
1,649
32,864.57
7
1,800
36,054.00
|13/06/2024
45
6,307
124,752.46
1
1
20.05
|14/06/2024
27
3,493
67,903.92
4
1,300
25,558.00
|17/06/2024
25
3,300
63,393.00
15
1,766
34,189.76
|18/06/2024
22
2,398
45,346.18
9
1,500
28,815.00
|19/06/2024
16
1,768
33,645.04
|20/06/2024
3
625
11,925.00
22
2,874
55,468.20
|21/06/2024
29
6,560
129,100.80
|24/06/2024
8
1,332
26,560.08
7
1,300
26,130.00
|25/06/2024
48
5,098
100,838.44
1
500
10,050.00
|26/06/2024
16
2,868
56,384.88
14
3,000
59,910.00
|27/06/2024
52
6,593
126,981.18
|28/06/2024
32
3,285
62,020.80
2
326
6,259.20
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
Public limited company with a capital of 7 318 122.88 Registered office: 20 quai du Point du Jour 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
839 082 450 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705418894/en/
Contacts:
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA