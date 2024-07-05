LEARNROLL LLC Joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

BELLE MEAD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / LEARNROLL LLC, provider of XR and AI-based gamified education and training platforms for health and medical education, with a special focus on improving outcomes for diverse women, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

Learnroll Logo





The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes - a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

Joining the network of innovators marks a critical milestone in our mission to advance next-generation cardiovascular education for women patients and clinicians worldwide. This inclusion accelerates our development of evidence-based, digital health solutions using XR and AI, enhancing healthcare accessibility and equity for high-risk, underserved communities. As a woman founder with early cardiovascular risk, I am acutely aware of the urgent need to address women's healthcare, particularly in cardiovascular risk areas. Our approach integrates AI and XR for personalization and gamification, meeting the evolving needs of the Gen Z and Millennial workforce.

About LEARNROLL

LEARNROLL LLC joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them Learnroll's beta platform leverages XR technology and Gen AI to offer dynamic templates for CME, CE, and patient education. This innovative platform enhances learning experiences with immersive, customizable content tailored to healthcare professionals and patients alike. Classimmerse aims to transform traditional educational methods, making learning more interactive, gamified and accessible.

Learnroll, a small bootstrapped enterprise, has successfully piloted multiple innovative educational pilots and projects focusing on cardiovascular health through its own resources and grants over the years. Starting in 2019 with a crowd-sourced heart disease module created by physicians, students, educators, and patients for Oculus Go, Learnroll has made significant strides. These initial efforts have evolved into a more refined, nuanced evidence-based system that incorporates cutting-edge XR and a targeted roadmap for integration with Responsible AI.

Contact Information

Sushmita Chatterjee

Founder, CEO and CTO

sushmita.chatterjee@learnroll.com

2017362345

SOURCE: LEARNROLL LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.