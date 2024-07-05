The 100 MW/200 MWh energy storage project featuring lithium iron phosphate (LFP) solid-liquid hybrid cells was connected to the grid near Longquan, Zhejiang Province, China. From pv magazine ESS News site The world's first large-scale semi-solid state energy storage project was successfully connected to the grid in China on June 6. The 100 MW/200 MWh installation is the first phase of the Longquan Energy Storage project, funded and constructed by state-owned utility Power China. The project has a total planned capacity of 200 MW/400 MWh spread across a 40-acre site. This project is one of Zhejiang ...

