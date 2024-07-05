The Vietnamese government issued new rules this week allowing direct power purchase agreements (DPPA) between independent power producers (IPPs) and energy consumers, according to state-owned media. IPPs can now sell power to final clients via the national grid or direct connection lines. The Vietnamese government issued new rules this week allowing DPPA between IPPs and energy consumers, according to state-owned press agency Baochinhphu. The new provisions were implemented via the Decree No. 80/2024/ND-CP, which is now in force. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will oversee the development ...

